Swearing-in ceremony held for Greenville Co. Sheriff Hobart Lewis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hobart Lewis was officially sworn in as Greenville County Sheriff Monday morning.

Lewis was sworn-in by Clerk of Court Paul Wickensimer at 9 a.m.

He took the oath of office in front of his family and a few members of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

“Now let’s go to work,” Lewis said. “I am delighted to be the new Sheriff of Greenville County and thank the good Lord for putting me in this position. Rest assured I will do everything in my power to uphold my responsibility as Sheriff in such a way that our agency’s obligations as first responders, investigators and public servants fulfills our community’s expectations of service. I look forward to getting to work.”

Lewis won a special election on March 10.