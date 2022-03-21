GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s ‘Water Safety Week’ at three Greenville YMCA locations and employees are hosting swim lessons to teach kids life-saving skills and the basics of swimming.

“Kids see water and they just want to jump in, they want to have fun,” said Brian Vest, the district executive director at the Caine Halter Family YCMA.

The Centers for Disease Control reports there is an average of 11 drowning deaths every day in the United States. YMCA leaders said these lessons can keep kids safe and aware when they’re near water.

“We take it as our responsibility and our expectation to invite the community in and help kids find safe ways to enjoy the water as we get into the summer months,” said Vest.

Lessons are available all week at the Caine Halter Family YMCA in Greenville, Eastside Family YMCA in Taylors, and the Y Program Center in Simpsonville.

During lessons, kids will learn things like how to float, wear a life jacket, and rules for when they’re around water.

“We don’t want kids to be afraid of water, that’s not the goal, but you want them to understand that it needs to be taken seriously,” said Vest.

It’s also a chance to help kids brush up on basics and learn potentially life-saving skills. The CDC reports drowning is the second leading cause of death for kids ages one to 14.

“Drowning is preventable, there’s no sense in a child dying,” said Vest.

Jessica Koontz brought her three kids to a lesson on Monday.

“My kids are actually all fairly strong swimmers, but I think sometimes there confidence is a little bit higher than their actual skills,” said Koontz.

She said it’s a good refresher for her kids and gives them time to practice with instructors.

“I feel like the more exposure they can have to being in the water, the better,” said Koontz.

Vest also said while the classes are fun, it’s also teaching valuable lessons.

“Hopefully it can set the tone and plant the seeds for parents and children to understand how to respect bodies of water,” said Vest.

Water safety lessons are open to kids ages six months to 12-years-old. The lessons are open to YMCA members and non-members.