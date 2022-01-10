Sylvan Learning Center says academic goals help students return to school post winter break

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Amid a pandemic and regular brain fog from winter vacation, setting attainable and specific goals can help students have a successful return to school.

Joan Russell at Sylvan Learning Center said several students are falling behind in their school work because they missed classes for COVID-19 or exposure before winter break and now there are holes in their comprehension of certain subjects or ideas.

It’s important for parents and school supervisors to assess the need to review past material or at least the comprehension of key topics needed to move on to the next topic after break, Russell said.

Some goals that can be helpful include skill goals like reading fluently, finding a main idea, can they add and subtract fractions.

It is also helpful to focus on time management skills.

A tutor at Sylvan Learning Center can also help determine if there are learning gaps and how to address them.

