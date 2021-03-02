Sylvan Learning offering 2021 SAT/ACT tips for families

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) The SAT is recognized world wide as a college and university admission test. This year some schools are not requiring the results for school admission but Joan Russell from Sylvan Learning Centers in the Upstate and Western NC said they can still be beneficial for students.

Testing dates for Spring 2021 are March 3 and 24 and April 13 and 27. Russell said if you don’t submit test scores, the rest of the application is weighed more heavily.

Russell said test scores are still required when students are applying for scholarships and grant money.

Russell said it’s important to connect with admissions counselors by second semester junior year to see if the school they’re applying to want to see test scores.

Double check the location and time the night before – students are not usually admitted late!

Get a good night’s rest the night before – think about this when you schedule the test; don’t schedule Saturday after homecoming on Friday night.

Eat a breakfast with protein

Read something that morning – a new article, a magazine article – get your mind working

Bring a calculator that you are comfortable using

Have extra pencils

Remember to leave your phone and any other electronic devices in the car

Wear a watch (not a smart watch) so that you can manage your time

Arrive early so you have time to find your room/seat and still have time to catch your breath before the test begins

How far in advance should a student prepare for the SAT/ACT?

Prep for the SAT/ACT actually starts in elementary school. Each grade builds upon the previous grade, so if at any time a child isn’t working at grade-level, his ability to eventually do well on the SAT/ACT begins to diminish. MAP, STAR, and iReady scores, because they are nationally normed, are good early indicators of how a student will perform on the SAT/ACT. Parents should reach out for help if at any time they believe their child isn’t on grade-level.

What high school content needs to be mastered before taking the SAT/ACT?

A student should be close to completing algebra 2 and should be comprehending literature taught at the late 10th or early 11th grade. It’s important to have mastered most of the high school curriculum content for math and reading before taking the exams. Remember that the GPA is a good indicator as to whether a student has mastered high school content.

Once a student has mastered the algebra 2 content and is reading at an 11th grade level, how does he start preparing for the test(s)?

Students should take both the SAT and ACT, consult the concordance chart, and evaluate which test is the better choice for them. At that point, taking a prep class, learning strategies, and PRACTICING are critical to improving scores. Just taking the test over and over doesn’t help; the student needs to know question types and strategies to answer the questions. If students practice the strategies, they work.