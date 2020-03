SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Taco Bell restaurant in Spartanburg was damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.

The Spartanburg Fire Department responded to the Taco Bell on North Pine Street around 4:45am Sunday.

There’s no word yet on the extent of damage to the restaurant.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The Spartanburg Fire Department was assisted by several area departments, according to a Facebook post.