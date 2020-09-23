Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta rescheduled for Sunday with new safety measures

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – The Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta will return this weekend with a few extra safety measures in place.

Event Producer Tammy Johnson said the Old Cigar Warehouse in downtown Greenville will hold the event but in two different sessions. Guests can choose which session they’d like to attend either noon until 3p.m. or 4-7 p.m.

Attendees will have an assigned a table where they will spend most of the event sampling different foods and drinks.

Participating restaurants include Papi’s Tacos, Willy Taco, White Duck Taco, the Lazy Goat and many more.

Beverage sponsor Lunazul Tequila will have signature cocktails.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased until Friday, September 27 at tacotequilafiesta.com

The Old Cigar Warehouse is located at 912 S. Main Street in downtown Greenville.