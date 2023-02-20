Recruiting Solutions is hosting a job fair noon – 2 p.m. on Thursday at JTEKT, 1866 Old Grove Road, Piedmont.

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Takeuchi, a machinery manufacturing company, is hosting a Coffee and Careers job fair for veterans.

The event is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Spartanburg Community College Tyger River Campus located at 875 East Main St. in Duncan.

Enjoy some coffee and donuts as you discover new and available jobs in the Greenville and Spartanburg area.

Takeuchi is hiring quality associates, assembly associates, industrial painters, warehouse associates and a front desk administrator.

Job seekers are encouraged to register for the event beforehand by visiting this website.