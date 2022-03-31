GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Parents of students at Tanglewood Middle School should not go to the school to pick up their children following a shooting earlier Thursday, according to district officials.

One student was shot at the school around 12:30pm, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. A suspect was later taken into custody.

Greenville County Schools said all students are being brought to Brookwood Church at 580 Brookwood Place in Simpsonville.

Parents will not be able to pick up their children from the school.

If you are picking up your student from the church, parents are asked to bring identification.

The district is expected to release more details soon.