GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville city and community leaders are working now to make Greenville a more affordable place to live by preserving the communities that have called the city home for decades and prevent people from being pushed out.

Pat has a lot of love for the neighborhood where she grew up.

“I ran up and down these streets, went everywhere,” said Pat who grew up in the Sterling neighborhood of Greenville.

A handful of people 7NEWS spoke to in Greenville’s Sterling neighborhood Thursday, shared that admiration for the place they call home.

“I thank God for the years he has given me and I don’t know how many more I have but I hope and pray I don’t have to leave Sterling,” Sterling Resident, Doris Flemming told 7NEWS.

One of them was Doris Flemming. She’s lived there for a while now but said everyday, she feels less like a resident and more like a visitor.

“A lot of people didn’t want to come into our neighborhood but now it’s like we are being pushed out of our neighborhoods,” Flemming explained.

She’s talking about the developments and homes that have quickly been trickling in, many of them coming with a high price tag. She understands Greenville is growing but it’s leaving her along with her neighbors concerned about the lack of affordable housing and what could come next.

“We won’t be able to stay here long if our taxes go up,” said Flemming.

Greenville City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming said this is a major issue in Greenville and she wants to help.

“There’s a lot of things we can do, often times the zoning makes a difference. Sometimes not only that, but also looking at protecting the land of some of the areas where people makes less than 30% AMI or area median income,” said Greenville City Councilwoman, Lillian Brock Flemming.

She’s leading a task force consisting of community members, affordable housing advocates and even faith leaders like Mountain View Baptist Church Reverend Stacey Mills.

“How do we turn the effects of gentrification to work for the betterment of the community? I don’t know the answer to that and that’s something we’re studying to see how we come out better,” said Mountain View Baptist Church Reverend, Stacey Mills.

He and Councilwoman Brock Flemming said the goal, preserve and sustain these historically African American communities, not drive them out. Also, create more affordable housing around the city.

Councilwoman Brock Flemming also told 7NEWS, they’re looking at grants to help better sustain communities like making sure they have adequate sidewalks and helping with repairs where they’re needed.

A meeting with the task force is slated for later this month.