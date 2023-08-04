SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina’s tax-free weekend – which saves shoppers from paying the state’s 6% sales tax on eligible items – began Friday at midnight and will end Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Below are items exempt from the state’s sales tax during the tax holiday:
- Art supplies for school
- Athletic uniforms
- Backpacks
- Bedding
- Blankets
- Coats and jackets
- Clothing
- Computers
- Computer parts and
accessories when sold as a
package with a computer
- Diapers
- Earbuds and headphones
- Flash drives
- Gloves and mittens
- Musical instruments for school
- Pillows
- Printers and printer supplies
- Purses and handbags
- School supplies
- Shoes and footwear
- Sleepwear
- Socks and underwear
- Towels
- Uniforms (band, scouts,
school, sports)
Below are items NOT exempt from the state’s sales tax during the tax holiday:
- Briefcases and wallets
- Cameras
- Cell phones and smartphones
- Cleaning supplies
- Computers used in a business
- Cosmetics
- eReaders
- Furniture
- Glasses and contacts
- Jewelry
- Mattresses and box springs
- Office supplies
- Sports equipment
(baseball mitts, helmets,
life jackets and vests,
mouth guards, pads, etc.)
- Video game consoles
“If you’re a college student who’s going to be buying a computer specifically for college, then you could actually get that tax free, which, 6% on maybe a $1,000 purchase is pretty big,” Department of Consumer Affairs spokeswoman Bailey Parker said.
The Department of Consumer Affairs is advising shoppers this year to create a list to avoid overspending and to keep an eye on scams.
“We want people to be on guard,” Parker said. “Don’t just go swiping without abandon and make sure you’re checking that financial statement at the end of the weekend or early next week. Make sure every single purchase is yours.”
According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, shoppers spent $26.2 million in 2022 over the tax-free weekend.