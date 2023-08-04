SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina’s tax-free weekend – which saves shoppers from paying the state’s 6% sales tax on eligible items – began Friday at midnight and will end Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Below are items exempt from the state’s sales tax during the tax holiday:

Art supplies for school

Athletic uniforms

Backpacks

Bedding

Blankets

Coats and jackets

Clothing

Computers

Computer parts and

accessories when sold as a

package with a computer

Earbuds and headphones

Flash drives

Gloves and mittens

Musical instruments for school

Pillows

Printers and printer supplies

Purses and handbags

School supplies

Shoes and footwear

Sleepwear

Socks and underwear

Towels

Uniforms (band, scouts,

school, sports)

Below are items NOT exempt from the state’s sales tax during the tax holiday:

Briefcases and wallets

Cameras

Cell phones and smartphones

Cleaning supplies

Computers used in a business

Cosmetics

eReaders

Furniture

Glasses and contacts

Jewelry

Mattresses and box springs

Office supplies

Sports equipment

(baseball mitts, helmets,

life jackets and vests,

mouth guards, pads, etc.)

“If you’re a college student who’s going to be buying a computer specifically for college, then you could actually get that tax free, which, 6% on maybe a $1,000 purchase is pretty big,” Department of Consumer Affairs spokeswoman Bailey Parker said.

The Department of Consumer Affairs is advising shoppers this year to create a list to avoid overspending and to keep an eye on scams.

“We want people to be on guard,” Parker said. “Don’t just go swiping without abandon and make sure you’re checking that financial statement at the end of the weekend or early next week. Make sure every single purchase is yours.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, shoppers spent $26.2 million in 2022 over the tax-free weekend.