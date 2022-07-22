WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County taxpayers in School District 4 will soon vote, for or against, a brand-new Woodruff high School.

District 4 Superintendent, Dr. William Liston, said the schools are at capacity and predicts another 2,500 students in the next few years and over 5,000 new homes are planned to be built in the District 4 attendance zone.

All four of the schools in their district are either at capacity or nearing capacity and the new high school would free-up 10-15 classrooms in each existing building, Dr. Liston said.

A redistricting plan is in place if voters allow the school to be built. That plan would be as followed:

4th and 5th grade in Woodruff Intermediate would move to the current middle school.

6th – 8th grade in Woodruff Middle would move into the current high school.

9th – 12th grade in the current high school would move into the proposed new building.

In 2021-2022, Dr. Liston said, 108 acres of property was purchased from seven different property owners on Cross Anchor Road and Allendale Road.

The property fit the requirements of approximately 100 acres and sewer access.

Taxes would increase for people in the District 4 attendance zone based off the value of their home from the owner’s tax notice.

A home valued at $100,000 would see a $120 a year increase but a $60 increase for an “owner-occupied home with Homestead Exemption.”

A home valued at $200,000 would see a $240 a year increase but a $180 increase for an “owner-occupied home with Homestead Exemption.”

A home valued at $300,000 would see a $360 a year increase but a $300 for an “owner-occupied home with Homestead Exemption.”

If voters do not allow the new high school to be built, Liston said, there is a plan in place that includes increasing class sizes for most schools and purchasing portable classrooms.

This is what the referendum will look like when you go to vote:

OFFICIAL BALLOT, REFERENDUM

GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS

SPARTANBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FOUR, SOUTH CAROLINA

August 11, 2022

Question

Shall the Board of Trustees of Spartanburg County School District Four, South Carolina, be

authorized to issue and sell, either at one time as a single issue or from time to time as several separate

issues, general obligation bonds of Spartanburg County School District Four, South Carolina, in the total

principal amount of not exceeding $100,000,000, the proceeds of which shall be applied to defray costs

of (a) design, acquisition, construction, furnishing, and equipping a new Woodruff High School, to include

without limitation athletic facilities, but not to include a football stadium (the “Project”), and (b) to the

extent proceeds of such general obligation bonds remain available after completion of the Project,

renovating, repairing, expanding, equipping and furnishing of other existing facilities of the School District

in such order of priority as determined by the Board of Trustees, and (c) the costs of issuance with respect

to those bonds?

[ ] In favor of the question

[ ] Opposed to the question

