WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A 22 year old Taylors man was arrested Thursday morning on charges of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

Tahrik Shalil Ellerbe, of Rolling River Way, has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Brown Farm Road in Seneca this morning for a disturbance involving a minor.

When they arrived, deputies said they spoke to a family member who discovered Ellerbe inside the teenager’s bedroom. They told him to leave and he refused.

When they went inside the bedroom, deputies said they found Ellerbe and the teenager in bed asleep. Deputies said they could smell marijuana in the room and found a bag of marijuana inside.

According to investigators, Ellerbe and the teen met online and the man visited the teen on multiple occasions to smoke marijuana and have sex.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate this case.