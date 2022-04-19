GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors woman was arrested and charged Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal crash in Greer that happened in February.

Kara Rae Reynolds, 29, was charged with Felony DUI involving death and Felony DUI with great bodily injury.

Police said Reynolds was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country and traveling the wrong way on West Wade Hampton Blvd. when she struck a 2022 Nissan Titan head-on on February 20, 2022.

The driver of the Nissan, later identified as William Ford, died from the collision. A passenger in the Nissan “received great bodily injuries,” police said.

The GPD said that a toxicology report indicated Reynolds’ blood alcohol concentration was .361, over four times the legal limit.

Reynolds’ arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. this afternoon.