Teacher in Laurens Co. sparks movement in school

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA)- Laurens District 55 High School is setting aside an entire week to teach students and staff about the importance of including everyone.

All of it, being lead by one teacher with a mission.

Every single day, Erin Hahn goes to work with a smile on her face knowing she’s making a difference.

She’s the teacher for a special education program called Unified P.E. class at Laurens District 55 High School.

Hahn said, “I have students with intellectual disabilities and students without disabilities.”

Both joining together, learning how to relate to each other through sports and different activities.

The bond these students have created, some say is unbreakable.

“First day, me and Draquan met, He’s shy at first, but as soon as you get to know him, he’s attached at my hop. We’re besties at this point,” One student, Brianna Burrafato said.

Out of this P.E. class, a movement in the entire school has been sparked.

This week, the high school is joining together in what they’re calling Unified Spirit Week, focusing on ways to practice inclusion.

Hahn said, “We really were just talking about how you can include other students, just being friends, talking to people you don’t know, including people you’ve never met before.”

For her, the connection she has to people with disabilities goes deeper, as she miscarried a Down Syndrome baby in 2019.

“One of my favorite quotes or sayings is that when you look at a person’s abilities instead of their disabilities you’ll be amazed at what you find,” Hahn expressed.

Saying going to work every day with a smile on her face and seeing her students gives her hope.