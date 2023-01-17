TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A teacher’s assistant in Transylvania County was arrested, accused of sex crimes involving a student.

Harell Mitchell III was arrested Friday on charges of second degree forcible rape and indecent liberties with a student.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crimes on January 10 involving a teacher’s assistant at Brevard High School and a student.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident is believed to have happened in December and did not happen at the school.

Deputies said shortly after the incident was reported, they discovered that Mitchell left the area and possibly the state of North Carolina.

Mitchell was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He waived extradition and was taken to the Transylvania County Detention Center.

He has since been released on $300,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said more charges could be pending as they continue to investigate.