Teachers in N.C. eligible to get vaccine

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- As of Wednesday, North Carolina’s teachers are eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

As some of the world has paused amid the pandemic, schools have found ways to keep the wheels turning.

“I think we need to remember that there have been a lot of people out there that have been working day after day after day on the front lines,” said Superintendent of Polk County Schools, Aaron Greene.

Starting Wednesday, North Carolina teachers and other school staff are eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Our teachers do so much more than just teaching us academics. They take care of our kids, they allow folks to go out and go to work,” Greene said.

Right now many schools across the state are on a hybrid in-person and online learning scheudle.

However, Greene said he’s looking toward next year.

Explaining, “I’m hopeful that if we can get our staff and our educators vaccinated that by the fall, even though there may be some remaining restrictions and guidelines that we can get students in school a lot more often and for a lot longer period of time.”

As this new group becomes eligible, there are still others ahead of them in line.

“Right now, there are probably a good 800 new applicants for vaccines 65 and older that’s come in in the past two weeks,” Public Director for Health Services in Polk County, Joshua Kennedy said.

He said they’ll get educators vaccinated as soon as possible.

Kennedy explained, “Right now we are working with the school systems to identify those teachers who are interested in getting the vaccine which will help keep things moving forward in the community.”

Polk County said they’ll start making final decisions on having more in-person classes come fall, once they have a better idea on how many teachers were able to get vaccinated during the summer.

In North Carolina registering for the Covid vaccine is done on a county- by county- basis.