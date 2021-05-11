Teachers, parents, non-profits will get first dibs at huge weekend book sale

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Western North Carolina nonprofit Smart Start Partnership for Children will be holding a hybrid book sale.

To help encourage families to read with their children over the summer, Smart Start will be holding an in person and virtual book sale. Those with the nonprofit said reading just four or five books can help prevent learning loss.

The virtual book sale will be held May 14-16 through Smart Start’s Facebook page. Books will be priced $2 – $5 each.

The in-person book sale will be held on May 15 from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the Smart Start Partnership for Children parking lot, located at 722 5th Avenue West in Hendersonville.

Tickets for the in-person book sale will cost $10. With that $10, you will receive a large paper grocery bag to fill with as many books as you can.

When purchasing your ticket, you will choose a time slot for your visit. Shopping times will be split up into one hour increments with the first hour reserved for teachers, foster parents and nonprofit members. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Visit the nonprofit’s website, Facebook page, or call (828) 693-1580 for more information.