GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A teenager is accused of robbing a person at gunpoint during a meetup to sell a phone Monday evening in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the victim was attempting to purchase a phone which had been advertised for sale in an app around 5:50pm on Mulberry Street.

Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun, took the victim’s money, and ran away.

The suspect, a 16-year-old, was found at his house a short time later. Officers said they found evidence of the crime at the home.

Police charged the teen with armed robbery, possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carry of a handgun, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.