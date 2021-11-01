Teen accused of breaking into Oconee Co. homes taking iPhones, autographed Clemson jerseys

Romelo Tyquan Lydell Dillard (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen was arrested Saturday accused of breaking into Oconee County homes taking iPhones and autographed Clemson jerseys.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said there were four separate incidents that occurred during the first weekend of October at the EPOCH apartment complex on Reason Court and Imagine Court.

Romelo Tyquan Lydell Dillard, 19, was charged with two counts of first degree burglary and five counts of petit larceny.

According to the arrest warrants, Dillard was accused of stealing three separate iPhones from three separate victims on Reason Court.

Dillard was also accused in arrest warrants of entering an apartment at an address on Imagine Court during the night and stealing an iPhone from that address.

Arrest warrants also charged Dillard with entering a separate dwelling at Imagine Court during the night hours and stealing three Clemson autograph jerseys.

Dillard was booked into the Oconee County Detention on a $30,265 bond. Dillard will be required to wear an electric monitoring device as a condition of bond.

