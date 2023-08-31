GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old accused of shooting at Anderson County deputies during a chase into downtown Greenville is now facing more charges.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 17-year-old Timmothy Scott with two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, attempted murder, hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident, use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive, failure to stop for blue light, disregarding a stop sign, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Scott had already been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the case.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Scott along McNeely Road and River Road the night of August 17.

According to deputies, Scott ran a stop sign and continued to ignore the deputies’ blue lights so a chase ensued.

Scott drove into a ditch and reportedly shot at the deputy striking the deputy’s vehicle several times, the sheriff’s office said.

The chase continued into Greenville County where several attempts were made to stop the Scott.

The pursuit came to an end between Academy Street and College Street in downtown Greenville.

Investigators said Scott again opened fire on deputies when they tried to arrest him, hitting their vehicles multiple times.

No deputies were injured in either shooting.

Scott remains in the Greenville County Detention Center.