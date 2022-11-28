Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Officers with the Laurens Police Department arrested a teenager near a business for burglary.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress on a business on East Main Street in Laurens.

When Officers arrived, they saw the glass had been broken out of the front door, when the teen walked out of the store he began to run from officers.

Officers were able to arrest the teenager, who had merchandise and a tool that was used to break the glass at the business.

The suspect was charged with second-degree burglary.