OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen was arrested Tuesday for burglary in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an address on N. Piedmont Street on Monday morning in regards to reports of a possible burglary.

Austin Hubert Parker (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Once deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with the homeowners who said that someone had been at their house around 2:30 a.m.

Later Monday morning, around 4:40 a.m., the homeowners observed a person on the property again.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy located a potential suspect inside of a business.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, deputies obtained arrest warrants for Austin Hubert Parker, 18, of Westminster, after he admitted being at the residence twice on Monday morning.

According to the arrest warrants, Parker was looking to steal an item from the home.

Deputies charged Parker with first degree burglary.

Parker is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,00 bond.