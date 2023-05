OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen was arrested in an armed robbery in mid-May in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on May 15 to reports of an armed robbery at a business on S. Highway 11 near Fair Play.

Police in Auburn, Alabama located the suspect, 18-year-old Caedin Glenn Coker, of Walhalla.

Coker was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Wednesday.