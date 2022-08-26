ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said they have arrested a teen on gun and drug charges.

Police said Damion Keire Smith Jr., 19, was arrested near the 2500 block of Hendersonville Road.

Police said they found a .40 caliber pistol and 12.3 grams of fentanyl with the teen.

Smith Jr. faces the following charges by police;

Trafficking in Opium of Heroin by possession

Trafficking in Opium of Heroin by transport

Possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II

Carrying a concealed gun

Simple possession of Schedule VI

Driving with a revoked license

Police said Smith Jr. was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $65,000 secured bond.