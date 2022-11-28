LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen has been charged in a shooting that left another teenager dead in Laurens County.

Gavin Ray Dutton (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Friday at 5:30 a.m. at a home on Memory Lane near the Enoree community.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, it was determined that Gavin Ray Dutton, 18, of Woodruff negligently discharged a firearm one time at the home, shooting the 14-year-old.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died.

Deputies arrested Dutton and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen weapon.

Dutton was given a $12,000 bond.