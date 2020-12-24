Teen dies 2 days after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A teen driver has died two days after a crash along McSwain Road in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on McSwain Road near Secondary 186 around 7:30pm on December 21.

Troopers said a car was headed westbound on McSwain Road when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 16-year-old Toby Brooks Cantrell of Chesnee.