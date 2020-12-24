Teen dies 2 days after crash in Spartanburg Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A teen driver has died two days after a crash along McSwain Road in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on McSwain Road near Secondary 186 around 7:30pm on December 21.

Troopers said a car was headed westbound on McSwain Road when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 16-year-old Toby Brooks Cantrell of Chesnee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories