SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Tuesday, two days after he was injured in a dirt bike crash in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the dirt bike crashed into a tree Sunday along Farley Avenue in Spartanburg.

The driver, 17-year-old Cristovel Morales-Rojas, was taken to the hospital where he died Tuesday morning, according to the coroner.

