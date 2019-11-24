Teen dies a week after crash along I-85 in Cherokee Co.

Crash along Interstate 85 near exit 102 in Cherokee County, November 16, 2019 (From: Christina Millwood)

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A teenager who was injured in a crash along Interstate 85 in Cherokee County has died a week after that crash.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner, 16-year-old Noah Drake Campbell of Gaffney died at Spartanburg Medical Center Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20pm on November 16 when the coroner says Campbell’s vehicle ran off of the right side of Highway 5, went down an embankment and went airborne before crashing into a retaining wall on Interstate 85 near Exit 102.

Nobody else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.