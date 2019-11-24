Teen dies a week after crash along I-85 in Cherokee Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Crash along Interstate 85 near exit 102 in Cherokee County, November 16, 2019 (From: Christina Millwood)

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A teenager who was injured in a crash along Interstate 85 in Cherokee County has died a week after that crash.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner, 16-year-old Noah Drake Campbell of Gaffney died at Spartanburg Medical Center Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20pm on November 16 when the coroner says Campbell’s vehicle ran off of the right side of Highway 5, went down an embankment and went airborne before crashing into a retaining wall on Interstate 85 near Exit 102.

Nobody else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Turkey Day Giveaway
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store