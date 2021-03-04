Teen dies after February shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old from Greer died in February days after a shooting in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Christian Alejandro Orduna was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center on February 21 after he was shot in the head.

The coroner said Orduna died at the hospital the evening of February 24.

Orduna was a 10th grader at Greer High School, according to the coroner’s office.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating the case.

(The story has been updated to reflect a correction on Orduna’s last name from the Spartanburg Co. Coroner’s Office)