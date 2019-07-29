Teen dies days after shooting in Spartanburg Co.

Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting on Marlette Avenue in Spartanburg County, July 24, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner says a 15-year-old who was shot Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County has died.

The shooting happened at a home on Marlette Avenue.

Deputies found Juan Mauricio Calderon with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a news release issued Monday that the Gaffney teenager died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mauricio Calderon (Photo provided by family)

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, including a 15-year-old who confessed that he was the shooter.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested Friday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol. During a search of his home, investigators found a handgun that is the same caliber as the one used in the shooting.

Four other suspects were charged with attempted murder on Thursday, including 18-year-old Takyus Hawes, 20-year-old Chizon Richardson, 17-year-old Shyheim Suber, and 18-year-old George Waters Jr.

Deputy Solicitor Derrick Bulsa said Calderson planned to buy a cellphone from Richardson through a smartphone app called Letgo.

“A shot rang out on the porch. That young man was shot in the back of the head behind his ear,” Bulsa said.

Bulsa said Richardson tried to change his location on the app after the shooting.

“He changed some information trying to suggest he was in Toronto at the time of this crime,” Bulsa said.

But investigators were able to track down the suspects through a digital footprint.

The juvenile suspect was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia. Bond was denied for four suspects.

Investigators said they believe all suspects involved in the shooting have been arrested.