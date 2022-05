SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died after a shooting at a Spartanburg residence Monday night, the Spartanburg County Coroner said.

According to the coroner’s office, the shooting happened on Collins Avenue in Spartanburg around 10 p.m.

18-year-old Christopher Tyrone Tyshun Petty was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Details are limited at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.