LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County.

Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim.

The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bailey was a student at Laurens High School, the coroner’s office said.