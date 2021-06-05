Teen dies in Westminster collision, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a Saturday morning collision in Westminster, the Oconee County Coroner said.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, a 19-year-old man died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision on Hwy 123 in the Cleveland-Madison Community of Oconeer County areound 8:56 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Details of the collision are limited at this time. WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.