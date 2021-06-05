Teen dies in Westminster collision, coroner says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a Saturday morning collision in Westminster, the Oconee County Coroner said.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, a 19-year-old man died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision on Hwy 123 in the Cleveland-Madison Community of Oconeer County areound 8:56 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Details of the collision are limited at this time. WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store