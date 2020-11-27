Teen driver charged after deadly DUI crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was charged with two counts of felony DUI after a deadly crash in Anderson County Thanksgiving evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened Thursday at 8:02 P.M. on Lake Road near Riley Road approximately 7.5 miles west of West Pelzer.

Troopers said 18-year-old Justin Fowler drove a pick-up truck off the road, then struck a fence and a tree.

A front-seat passenger was injured and entrapped in the vehicle. The passenger was extracted from the vehicle and transported by EMS to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

One rear seat passenger was also injured and sent to the hospital.

Fowler has been charged with felony DUI with death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

This collision remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol and the MAIT Team.

