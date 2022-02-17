Teen faces multiple charges, including attempted murder in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen faces multiple charges, including attempted murder after a shooting Tuesday in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies opened an investigation after a victim reported a shooting incident on Tuesday.

The teenage victim told deputies that the teen, 17-year-old, shot out of the vehicle he was in, at the vehicle the victim was driving on Jenkins Bridge Road near Highway 123.

According to the arrest warrants, the victim’s vehicle was hit three times.

Based on the evidence, deputies arrested the 17-year-old and charged him with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed or obliterated, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

According to the sheriff’s office, a juvenile who is charged with a Class A, B or C felony can be tried as an adult.

The identity of the 17-year-old is not being released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

The 17-year-old is currently being held on a $90,615 bond in the Oconee County Detention Center.