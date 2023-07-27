GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a teen was injured from a shooting Thursday morning in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department responded to Walgreens on Pelham Road in reference to the shooting.

Officers said the incident did not occur at Walgreens but believe it happened somewhere near the Pelham Road area.

Investigators learned that the teenager hid behind the establishment following the incident and waited for an employee to arrive to receive help.

The victim was taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages according to police.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.