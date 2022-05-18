GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greer are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen at Greer High School Wednesday afternoon.

Greer Police said 14-year-old Jasmine Munoz was seen around 1:00 p.m. getting into a gray 4-door vehicle with tinted windows.

Munoz was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “ARITE” written in white letters on the right sleeve, light colored blue jeans, and white shoes, police said. She is 5′ tall and weighs 96 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, braces, and glasses.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.