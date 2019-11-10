Teen hit by car dies a week after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car along Piedmont Highway in Greenville County has died after more than a week in the hospital.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 13-year-old Azyria Martin died at Greenville Memorial Hospital Saturday afternoon from a brain injury.

Martin sustained that injury in a crash on November 1 when she, along with several others, was hit by a car on Piedmont Highway shortly after 8:30pm.

Martin’s death has been ruled an accident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.