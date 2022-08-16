Law enforcement at scene of crash in parking lot of Wren High School in Anderson County, August 16, 2022 (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was hurt after being hit by a car in the parking lot of Wren High School in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 13-year-old boy, who was not a student at Wren High School, was hit by a car and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Deputies said he is expected to be okay.

Highway Patrol reported the crash around 3:30pm off of Wren School Road.

The sheriff’s office said the Wren High School parking lot was shut down following the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.