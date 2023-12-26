ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police in Asheville are investigating a shooting that left a teen in critical condition on Christmas Eve.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a business near the 400 block of Depot Street around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 24. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old at a gas pump suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper back.

The teen was transported to Mission Hospital in critical condition.

Officers located 16 shell casings when searching the area.

If you have information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Stay connected with 7NEWS as updates become available.