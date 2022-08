ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A juvenile was injured in a drive-by shooting near a convenience store in Anderson.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Zane’s Fast Stop around noon in reference to a drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a teenage boy with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital for possible non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting at this time.