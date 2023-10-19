GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting which left a teenager injured in Gaffney on Thursday.

According to the Gaffney Police Department, at around 3:22 p.m. officers were called to Limestone Courts in reference to a shooting.

At the scene officers found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The teenager was treated on scene and transported to a hospital.

The police department said detectives are following up on leads and going through surveillance footage of the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gaffney Police Department at 864-489-8115 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC.