UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 16-year-old was injured early Tuesday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex in Union.

The Union Police Department responded to Lakeside Manor Apartments at 1111 Lakeside Drive around 1:07 a.m. in reference to the incident.

Upon arrival, police located the juvenile who had been shot in the face and the left shoulder.

Union County EMS assisted and air-transported the teenager to Spartanburg Regional for treatment.

Information regarding potential suspect(s) has not been released at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the Union Police Department.