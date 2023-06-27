UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 16-year-old was injured early Tuesday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex in Union.
The Union Police Department responded to Lakeside Manor Apartments at 1111 Lakeside Drive around 1:07 a.m. in reference to the incident.
Upon arrival, police located the juvenile who had been shot in the face and the left shoulder.
Union County EMS assisted and air-transported the teenager to Spartanburg Regional for treatment.
Information regarding potential suspect(s) has not been released at this time.
The shooting is being investigated by the Union Police Department.