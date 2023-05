BELTON, SC (WSPA) – A teen was killed in an ATV accident Friday.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, 15-year-old Ashton Briley Tafoya, a student of Palmetto High School, was involved in the accident near his home in Belton.

Investigators said Ashton and a friend were riding an ATV and apparently attempted to travel up a steep hill when the ATV overturned.

The coroner’s office said the rollover caused deadly injuries.

Tafoya later succumbed to his injuries.