GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was killed in an ATV crash earlier this month in Greenville County.

On Oct. 7, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to the 100 block of Clark Avenue in reference to an ATV crash.

Once they were on the scene, it was determined that the driver of the ATV was pronounced dead and a passenger was taken to the hospital.

The coroner’s office identified the driver of the ATV as 13-year-old Emma Jaine Lyko, of Greer.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.