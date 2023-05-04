GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been arrested in the killing of a teenager on Wednesday night in Greenville.

At around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to calls of a shooting on Dime Street in Greenville.

At the scene, police found 16-year-old Tyjevious Kamaruri Nasir Jones with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Tycorje’ Nicquavious Malique Jones at the scene, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police said Tycorje’ and Tyjevious are related, but did not say how.

According to warrants released by the police department, Tycorje’ admitted to the killing.

The shooting remains under investigation, we will update this story as more information becomes available.