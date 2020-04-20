Teen killed in head-on crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A teenager has died after a head-on crash in Anderson County, Monday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the corner of Shirley Store Road and US-76 (Belton Highway) around 1:30pm.

Troopers say the driver of an SUV was turning onto Shirley Store Road when the vehicle struck a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner identified the victim as 17-year-old Jon Griffin Peters of Seneca.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Highway Patrol. A passenger in the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

The coroner said both suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.