SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the “violent death” of a teen at a home in Spartanburg early Tuesday morning.
According to the coroner’s office, officials were called to the hospital concerning a shooting death.
Officials said 15-year-old Steven McConnell was shot at his residence on Spruce Street and was taken to the hospital.
McConnell was pronounced dead at 4:39 a.m.
This shooting is still under investigation.