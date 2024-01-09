SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the “violent death” of a teen at a home in Spartanburg early Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, officials were called to the hospital concerning a shooting death.

Officials said 15-year-old Steven McConnell was shot at his residence on Spruce Street and was taken to the hospital.

McConnell was pronounced dead at 4:39 a.m.

This shooting is still under investigation. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.