UNION, SC (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday afternoon in Union.

According to the Union Public Safety Department, the armed robbery happened just before 5:30pm on Culbreath Heights.

A police report stated that a man in a red hooded sweatshirt stole three pairs of shoes and more than $500 in cash from the victim.

The suspect left the scene headed toward Horseshoe Circle, the report said.