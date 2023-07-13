ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A juvenile is wanted after a teen was shot in the face Wednesday evening in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to Bingham Road for a report of an 18-year-old who was shot in the face.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

Based on evidence at the scene, officers identified the suspect and charged the juvenile with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

However, police said the juvenile left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the location of the suspect is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.